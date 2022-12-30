Sarita L. Trojanowski, 73, of Clintonville, passed away peacefully, December 28, 2022 at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.

Sarita was born August 31, 1949 in Phillipsburg Pa.

She was the daughter of the late Andy and Louise E. Huber Harsomchuck.

Sarita’s father proudly served his country and was in the Navy.

She was named after the United States Navy Ship the USS Sarita AKA 39.

Sarita graduated from Moshannon Valley High School.

She was married to Dennis Trojanowski on August 6, 1977.

Together the couple owned and operated Country Creations in Clintonville.

The business is still being ran by their son Justin.

Sarita was a true artist.

She would hand stencil the items sold for craft shows.

Sarita made numerous handmade items like, wooden baskets, cupboards and other pieces of furniture.

Sarita’s family was the most important thing to her.

Earlier in life she coached Little league in Clintonville.

She always caught the Little League World Series on T.V.

Sarita was a wonderful cook and passed that love of cooking to her daughter and granddaughters.

Sarita was blessed to live close to her grandchildren and looked forward to them popping in to say hey.

She never passed up a good book to read or a Penn State or Steelers game.

In Clintonville, Sarita’s house was always filled with extra town kids when her kids were growing up.

She will be deeply missed by everyone in town and by her family.

Her smile and laugh filled many people’s hearts.

Loved ones to cherish her memory is her husband Denny of Clintonville, her children Joel Trojanowski, Dana Coast and her husband Clair, Guy Simons, Justin Trojanowski and his wife Trisha. Her grandchildren Tyler and Mikah Trojanowski, Breanna and Andi Coast, Kelsey and Kylie Simons and Sydney Trojanowski. Sarita’s sister Andrea Harsomchuck and sister-in-law Kristine McFeely and her husband Dan and numerous nephews also survive.

Sarita was welcomed into heaven by her parents, her in laws Frank and Harriet Trojanowski, an infant brother and her beloved grandson Jeremy Coast.

The Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home in Clintonville is assisting the family with arrangements.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Friends and family can leave memories and condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

