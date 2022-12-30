Spaghetti Dinner to Benefit Local Woman Battling Leukemia Set for January 7

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A benefit spaghetti dinner is set for January 7 to benefit a local woman who is battling leukemia.

The benefit dinner is set for Saturday, January 7, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Strattanville Fire Department located at 441 Washington Street, in Strattanville.

The cost of the meal is $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children under the age of 10. Admission includes spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce, tossed salad, a roll, and dessert.

A Chinese auction and a 50-50 raffle will also be included. Donations for the Chinese auction are still being sought.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Steph Rettig who was diagnosed in August with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a rare form of blood cancer.

Rettig has very rigorous treatments every 21 days, which last for four to five days each. The treatments are very painful and dangerous, but Rettig’s family is hopeful the treatments will eliminate cancer for good.

The traveling expenses are taking a toll on Rettig and her fiancé, John. Rettig travels two times a week for bloodwork. She has also traveled for six spinal taps, five bone marrow biopsies, and to pick up the chemotherapy pill that she takes every day.

For more information, contact Bob at 814-221-5383, Lydia at 814-221-8851, or Jim at 814-227-9024.

