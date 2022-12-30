BROOKVILLE Equipment Corporation Concludes Shipment of Five Liberty NXT Light Rail Vehicles to Tacoma Washington
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – BROOKVILLE Equipment has concluded the shipment of the new Liberty NXT Sound Transit vehicles.
BROOKVILLE has successfully shipped all five light rail vehicles (LRV), in preparation for the opening of Sound Transit’s T Line Hilltop Tacoma Line Extension, slated to open in the first quarter of 2023. This fleet of vehicles completed a contract of $26.5 million.
These 66-foot-long vehicles were designed to be eight feet wide and to carry more than 100 passengers, including four accessibility seats for passengers with bikes and wheelchairs. The Liberty NXT will expand service from the Theater District to popular destinations such as the Stadium District, Wright Park, and major medical facilities before reaching the Hilltop neighborhood.
“This is a huge accomplishment for the BROOKVILLE team and their dedication to this project does not go unnoticed. We are excited to see all vehicles have made it to Tacoma, Washington, and will soon have passengers riding on these Liberty NXTs daily,” said BROOKVILLE Vice President of Business Development, Joel McNeil.
The Sound Transit Tacoma Link LRVs are a part of the 130 vehicles successfully shipped to their locations. Testing of the LRVs is scheduled to start in the next few weeks, as the company prepares for the opening of the Extension.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests, Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars since the 1950s in 2001 and has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for ‘Technical Innovation of the Year.’ Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
Visit Brookville Equipment’s website: https://www.brookvillecorp.com/
Brookville Equipment is located at 175 Evans Street, Brookville, PA 15825.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.