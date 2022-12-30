Deer Creek Winery to Host Friday Night Music by Mike Ames

 

Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Deer Creek Winery - winterSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live entertainment on Friday night by Mike Ames.

Stop by to relax, sip a glass of wine with a meal, and enjoy the start of the weekend with live music!

Mike Ames will be performing from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, December 30.

Mike Ames

As always, Deer Creek offers a full wine selection, a light cafe menu, and select craft beers from North Country Brewing.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, PA 16254.

For more information, visit their website here.


