Michael Patton Advising: Talk About These Money Matters Before the Wedding

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton Advising submitted the following article:
If predictions come to pass, 2022 will be the biggest year for weddings since 1984, with the culmination of many postponed or delayed celebrations in addition to regularly scheduled events. There are expected to be about 2.5 million weddings in the United States in 2022, according to the Wedding Report, an industry trade group, up from 1.9 million in 2021. There were roughly 2.1 million weddings each year between 2009 and 2019, before the pandemic-shortened wedding season of 2020 (1.3 million).
If you are engaged to be married, or might be soon, it’s important to consider how this change in your relationship (and legal status) will affect your finances. Discussing the following topics well in advance may keep surprises and disagreements from disrupting your newlywed bliss.
Share debt stories. Many Americans bring college debt into their marriages, and some individuals have had bankruptcies or other severe credit challenges. Taking a close look at both credit reports may help resolve debt and credit issues before they spiral out of control.
Discuss banking and bill paying. Working together to prepare a preliminary household budget may help you start off on the right foot. If you decide not to pool all your income and assets, make sure you clearly define what belongs to each of you separately and what you will share. Some married couples use a joint account for living expenses and separate accounts for personal spending.
