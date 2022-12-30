State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating ‘Sexting’ Incident Between Juveniles

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating ‘Sexting’ Incident Between Juveniles

PSP Clarion investigated a “sexting” incident between two juveniles in Callensburg Borough.

Police say the incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, December 19, near Main Street in Callensburg Borough, Clarion County.

The arrestee is listed as a 15-year-old female of Callensburg.

Investigation Underway into 2017 Indecent Assault Case

Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating an incident of indecent assault reported having occurred in 2017.

According to a release issued on Thursday, December 29, the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2017, near U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say the assault involved a 16-year-old female and a 41-year-old male.

This investigation is ongoing.

