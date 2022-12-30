 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating ‘Sexting’ Incident Between Juveniles

Friday, December 30, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Cruiser2CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents: 

Troopers Investigating ‘Sexting’ Incident Between Juveniles

PSP Clarion investigated a “sexting” incident between two juveniles in Callensburg Borough.

Police say the incident occurred around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, December 19, near Main Street in Callensburg Borough, Clarion County.

The arrestee is listed as a 15-year-old female of Callensburg.

Investigation Underway into 2017 Indecent Assault Case

Clarion-based State Police are currently investigating an incident of indecent assault reported having occurred in 2017.

According to a release issued on Thursday, December 29, the incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2017, near U.S. Route 322 in Clarion Township.

Police say the assault involved a 16-year-old female and a 41-year-old male.

This investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.