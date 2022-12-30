Suspect Wanted for the Murder of Four University of Idaho Students Arrested in PA

MONROE CO., Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania State Police made an arrest in Albrightsville, Monroe County, of a suspect in the murder of University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison “Maddie” Mogen.

According to a press release from State Police, 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in the early morning hours of December 30 on a fugitive from justice warrant. State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted the Moscow Police Department in the arrest.

Court records show that he was arraigned in front of Monroe County Magisterial District Judge Michael R. Muth. Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts’ communications officer, Stacey Witalec, told exploreClarion.com that the arraignment occurred virtually. Bail was denied.

Moscow, Idaho Police Chief James Fry told the media at a press conference later in the afternoon that Kohberger resides in Pullman, Wa., about 15 minutes away from Moscow, the home of the University of Idaho. He is a graduate student at Washington State University.

The crime has received international attention in the media, something Fry noted in the press conference.

“The people of Idaho and those throughout our nation who provided information to help us investigate these murders has been very impressive,” he said. “We’ve received over 19,000 tips and we’ve conducted over 300 interviews.”

Most of the questions directed at Chief Fry in the press conference were left unanswered, or at best, partly answered.

“We’ll provide as much information as we can,” Chief Fry said. “However, due to Idaho state law, we are limited in what information we can release today until Kohberger has had his initial appearance in Idaho court.”

Latah County, ID Prosecutor Bill Thompson stated that Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in addition to felony burglary. The criminal complaint was filed on December 29, according to Thompson.

“There’s a pending case now in court,” said Thompson. “My office and the investigators have to live with the restrictions that our Supreme Court places on pre-trial publicity. That said, I promise you we will share with you through the court process or otherwise whatever we are allowed to.”

The details behind the charges against Kohberger are currently sealed in Idaho courts. The Pennsylvania affidavit of probable cause states only that the arrest was made “based upon an active arrest warrant for murder in the first degree, issued through the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office (Idaho).”

Little is publicly known about Kohberger. He received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2020 from DeSales University in Center Valley, Pa., where he also completed his graduate studies (also in criminal justice) in June of 2022, according to a statement from the university’s Associate Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Carolyn A. Steigleman.

Kohberger is listed as a Ph.D. student in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University.

Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were killed by stabbing in a three-story home in Moscow, Idaho, in the early morning hours of November 13.

The crime has been the subject of thousands of hours of speculation and investigation by amateur sleuths. Moscow Police has released information about the case to the media since the investigation began, including that they were on the lookout for a white Hyundai Elantra. Chief Fry indicated at the press conference that an Elantra had been located, although he declined to comment further.

Moscow Police are encouraging anyone with information about Kohberger to call 208-883-7180 or email [email protected].

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.