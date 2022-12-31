7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, December 31, 2022 @ 12:12 AM
TodayShowers. High near 53. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
TonightShowers likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
New Year’s DayMostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday NightA slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
MondayA slight chance of showers before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday NightShowers likely after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
TuesdayShowers. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Tuesday NightShowers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
WednesdayA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
ThursdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 39.
Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
