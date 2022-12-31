 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sauerkraut and Pork Chops

Saturday, December 31, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Get ready for New Year’s Eve festivities with this easy dish!

Ingredients

3 cups sauerkraut, well drained
2 cups applesauce

1/2 cup chicken broth
1/2 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1/2 teaspoon ground mustard
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
6 pork chops (1 inch thick and 7 ounces each)
2 tablespoons canola oil
1/4 teaspoon paprika

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the sauerkraut, applesauce, broth, bacon, brown sugar and seasonings; spoon into an ungreased 13×9-in. baking dish.

-In a large skillet, brown pork chops in oil; drain. Place chops over the sauerkraut mixture. Sprinkle with paprika. Cover and bake at 350° for 1 to 1-1/4 hours or until a thermometer reads 160°.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


