Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sauerkraut and Pork Chops

Get ready for New Year’s Eve festivities with this easy dish!

Ingredients

3 cups sauerkraut, well drained

2 cups applesauce



1/2 cup chicken broth1/2 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled1 tablespoon brown sugar1 teaspoon dried thyme1/2 teaspoon ground mustard1/2 teaspoon dried oregano1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper6 pork chops (1 inch thick and 7 ounces each)2 tablespoons canola oil1/4 teaspoon paprika

Directions

-In a large bowl, combine the sauerkraut, applesauce, broth, bacon, brown sugar and seasonings; spoon into an ungreased 13×9-in. baking dish.

-In a large skillet, brown pork chops in oil; drain. Place chops over the sauerkraut mixture. Sprinkle with paprika. Cover and bake at 350° for 1 to 1-1/4 hours or until a thermometer reads 160°.

