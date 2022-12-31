Edith Mae Fox, 69, of Waterford, passed away on December 27, 2022 surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Oil City on November 23, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ardith (Russell) Fox, Sr.

Edith graduated from Oil City High School.

When she was able to, she enjoyed gardening in her son’s vegetable garden, the beach and soaking up the sun.

There were frequent trips to play Bingo with her close friend, JoAn, and watching the Hallmark Channel was the highlight of her day.

Most of all, she enjoyed her daily phone calls with her niece, Chrystal, who was more like a daughter to her.

She enjoyed spending time with her family including her “granddogs” Lola and Bella.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Allen Woodcock and his wife, Heidi, of Oil City, Kenneth Woodcock, Jr. and his wife, Gina, Sandy Woodcock of Union City and her niece/daughter, Master Sergeant Chrystal Fox of Kentucky; and her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is further survived by her brothers, Paul Fox, Jr. and his wife, Marcia, of Oil City and Darrel Fox and his wife, Cheri, of Georgia and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Marty Rose; her sister, Connie Fox; and her brothers, Norm and Dennis Fox and her grandson, Daniel Woodcock.

As per the family’s wishes, no public visitation or services will be observed.

A Celebration of Edith’s Life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Warren-Glenn Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 62 S. Main Street, Union City, PA 16348.

Edith will eternally be with the love of her life, Marty.

A special thank you to Dr. Kiet Ma for his wonderful care.

Memorial contributions can be made in Edith’s name to the Warren-Glenn Funeral Home, 62 S. Main Street, Union City, PA. 16438.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Edith’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenGlennFH.com.

