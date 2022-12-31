Gary R. Boal Sr., 68, of Seneca, passed away Thursday Dec. 29, 2022, after a period of declining health.

A memorial dinner will be held on January 7, 2023 at 1PM at the Seneca United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

