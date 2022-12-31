Helen T. Monarch, 88, of Franklin passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Caring Place.

She was born on December 6, 1934 in Venango County, the daughter of Peter and Anna (Raczkowski) Lazo.

She married, the love of her life, Francis A. Monarch on July 11, 1953.

She enjoyed serving her family in her home.

Francis preceded her in death on March 19, 1995 leaving a void in her heart and life.

Helen was a devoted catholic and lifelong member of St. Patrick Church.

She was an amazing cook and wonderful mother.

She will be greatly missed by her family.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Michael A. Monarch of Franklin; her grandchildren, Jason Baker of Barkeyville, Cassandra Showers and her husband, Michael of Franklin, and Francis A. Monarch II of Franklin; her great-grandchildren, Jacob Baker, Jaxon Baker, Georgia Showers, Paul Showers, and Amelia Showers.

She is additionally survived by her sister, Janie Brink and her nieces and nephews, Lisa Hill, Patti Seyler, Kathy Winger, Butch Walkowski, Rick, Ron, and Father Kyle Seyler.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen is preceded in death by her son, Steve A. Monarch and her siblings, Annie, Mary, John, Joseph, and Walter.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 4pm to 7pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Helen will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St, Franklin, PA 16323, at 11am with Helen’s great nephew, Father Kyle Seyler, officiating.

Helen will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Helen’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

