Luke Andrew Stroup, 33, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie shortly after his arrival.

Luke was born on May 6, 1989, in Titusville to James Stroup Jr. and Debborah (Hulings) Stroup.

He married Elizabeth McKean on November 12, 2010.

He was a graduate of Titusville High School, class of 2008.

Luke was currently employed as an exterminator with Terminix and previously with Fed-Ex and as a security guard.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle with several are riding groups who gave him the nickname of “Toddler” do to his stature.

He especially loved playing with his children and being with his wife.

Luke is survived by his wife Elizabeth of Titusville; his children, Dakota, Lilliona, and Ryker at home; father, James Stroup, Jr. of Titusville; mother, Deborah Stroup of Erie; a grandfather, Raymond Virant of Tionesta; grandmother, Sally Dombrowski of Pittsburgh; father and mother-in-law, Jeffrey & Joanne McKean of Spartansburg; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Judy Blair; and a grandfather, James Stroup, Sr.

Visitation will be at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home, 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Tuesday, January 3rd from 12 to 2 pm with the funeral service to follow at 2 pm.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home at the above address.

