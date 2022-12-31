Mary J. Green, 91, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Elk Valley Manor.

She was born on September 9, 1931, in Philadelphia County, to the late John and Anna (Rollhausor) Terrify.

She married the love of her life, Lawrence Green on May 13, 1950.

Together they raised their beautiful children and celebrated their twenty-seventh wedding anniversary before Lawrence passed away on July 8, 1977.

Mary was employed by Franklin Hospital for many years where she served as in the Dietary Department.

She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends at the Manor.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Kenneth Green of Wilmington, NC and Leroy Green of Franklin; her daughters, LaVonne Neal of Greenville, and Penny Thrasher and her husband, Kenneth of East Springfield; her grandchildren, Robin Miller and her husband, Glenn of Sharon, Carly Thrasher of Erie, Trevor Lewis of Erie, Jamie Greene and her husband, Alfonso of Smithfield, Kenneth Green of Smithfield, Kristi Holding of Leland, NC, Brandy Jackson and her husband, Alex of McDonough of GA, Bobbi Jo Burchette and her husband, Adam of Suffolk, VA, Jackie Miller and her husband, Ike of Orwell, OH, and Chris Johnson of Youngstown, OH; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary is preceded in death by her daughter, Anna Marie Green; her granddaughter, Julie Neal Willey; and her siblings, John Terrify, Jr., Virginia McGinty, Elizabeth Terrify, and Rose Terrify.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 from 10 am to 12 pm.

A funeral service for Mary will be held immediately following visitation at the funeral home at 12 pm with Pastor Mark Fultz, pastor of Evangelistic Tabernacle, officiating.

Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband in Franklin Cemetery.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Mary’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.