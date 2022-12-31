SPONSORED: Join Deer Creek Winery on New Year’s Eve With Live Entertainment by Chad Goldbach!
Saturday, December 31, 2022 @ 12:12 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Deer Creek Winery with entertainment by Chad Goldbach!
Deer Creek Winery’s New Year’s Eve party will feature live music by Chad Goldbach, hors d’oeuvres, giveaways, photo sessions by Darren Troese, and a champagne toast at midnight.
Dress in your best black and white attire for a fun night at Deer Creek.
The party starts at 9:00 p.m. and runs until 12:00 a.m.!
Tickets are $40.00 per person and can be purchased online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nye-balloon-drop-with-deer-creek-winery-tickets-465057669007
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their facebook page.
