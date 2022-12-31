 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Stop at Sweet Basil for Your New Year’s Eve Feast!

Saturday, December 31, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Sweet BasilSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Stop at Sweet Basil Restaurant on Saturday, December 31, for your New Year’s Eve feast! The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m.

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar will be running the special menu items listed in the menu below in conjunction with their regular menu during the restaurant’s normal hours from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The restaurant is NOT taking reservations; it is on a first come first serve basis.

Screenshot 2022-12-18 205111

SWEET BASIL RESTAURANT AND BAR HOURS:

Sunday, January 1, 2023, New Year’s Day: CLOSED
Monday, January 2, 2023, Employee Christmas Party: CLOSED

Sweet Basil will resume their normal hours on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is located at 21108 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.