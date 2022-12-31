 

SPONSORED: West Park Rehab & Diagnostics Patient Spotlight

Saturday, December 31, 2022 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Carolyn (1) (1)SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab & Diagnostics Patient Spotlight: Meet Carolyn.

Carolyn recently started treatment for Neuropathy and other symptoms of Multiple Sclerosis using West Park Rehab’s Neubie Method.

After only a few visits, Carolyn has noticed an increased feeling in her right foot and increased touch sensation in her left foot, as well. Carolyn reports that after years of intense pain in her feet and legs, she is finally getting some relief.

If you suffer from neuropathy or other neurological conditions, West Park Rehab may be able to help, using the Neufit/Neubie Method.

Please call one of West Park Rehab & Diagnostics offices to set up your first consultation. In most cases, a referral is not needed.

Seneca: 814-493-8631
Franklin: 814-437-6191

Note: Carolyn has given West Park Rehab & Diagnostics permission to use her photo and story for marketing use.

Visit West Park Rehab & Diagnostics online: https://westparkrehab.com/

