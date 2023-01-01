7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
New Year’s DayMostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
TonightA slight chance of showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 41. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
MondayA slight chance of showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday NightShowers likely after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
TuesdayShowers. High near 61. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tuesday NightShowers. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
WednesdayShowers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
ThursdayMostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Thursday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
FridayPartly sunny, with a high near 37.
Friday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
SaturdayPartly sunny, with a high near 37.
