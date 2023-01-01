Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Potato Beer Cheese Soup

This satisfying potato soup has a velvety texture that’s neither too thick nor too thin!

Ingredients

2 pounds potatoes (about 6 medium), peeled and cubed

1 small onion, chopped



2 cups water1-1/2 cups 2% milk1 cup beer or chicken broth2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce2 chicken bouillon cubes3/4 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon ground mustard1/2 teaspoon white pepper2 cups shredded cheddar cheeseSalad croutons crumbled cooked bacon, minced chives, and coarsely ground pepper, optional

Directions

-Place the potatoes, onion, and water in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Remove from the heat; cool slightly (do not drain). In a blender, cover and process the mixture in batches until smooth. Return all to the pan and heat through.

-Stir in the milk, beer, Worcestershire sauce, bouillon, salt, mustard, and white pepper; heat through. Stir in cheese just until melted. If desired, top with croutons, bacon, chives, and/or pepper.

