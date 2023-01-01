All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Pat Sherman
Pat Sherman served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Wesley “Pat” Sherman
Born: March 17, 1938
Died: October 22, 2022
Hometown: Sligo, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Wesley “Pat” Sherman was a veteran of the United States Army.
Pat also served the community through his membership with the Sligo United Methodist Church.
He was laid to rest in the Sligo Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
