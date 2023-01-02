Clarion County Inmate Caught With Suboxone, Paraphernalia During Booking

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion County inmate was charged with the possession of contraband during his booking process on December 19.

Court documents indicate that Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Joseph Alvin McIntyre, on Tuesday, December 27, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office was provided with three partial suboxone pills, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, and two syringes by a Clarion Borough Police officer on December 19 around 3:18 p.m.

According to the complaint, a Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) detective advised he assisted the Clarion County Sheriff with the arrest and eviction of Joseph Alvin McIntyre from an apartment on Agway Lane in Clarion Borough around 11:00 a.m. on December 16. McIntyre was transported to the Clarion County Jail.

Around 11:40 a.m. on December 16, Clarion Borough Police were advised that correction officers (C.O.) located two syringes with clear liquid in them and two broken orange pills of Suboxone inside McIntyre’s brown jacket pocket, according to the complaint.

The items were seized for evidence.

According to the complaint, the C.O.s advised that McIntyre kept reaching into his shorts pockets, and he was advised to keep his hands out of his pockets. McIntyre was asked if he had anything on him and he stated “no.” McIntyre then reached into his shorts again and a C.O. reached into McIntyre’s right front pocket and pulled out a syringe with a clear little baggie attached to it.

The C.O. picked up the syringes and the baggie to take them out front of the jail. While the C.O. was leaving, McIntyre stated, “Hey can I have some of those suboxones out of that before you take it,” according to the complaint.

Video footage from this incident was also provided to CNET.

McIntyre was arraigned at 10:25 a.m. on December 27 on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

– Possession Control Substance, Contraband/Inmate, Felony 2

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (three counts)

He remains lodged in Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, January 3, at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

