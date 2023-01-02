7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – A chance of sprinkles before 11am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 11am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight – A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of showers before 7pm, then a chance of sprinkles between 7pm and 1am, then showers likely after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday – Showers. High near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tuesday Night – Showers. Low around 53. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. High near 58. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.
Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.