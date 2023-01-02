 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, January 2, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of sprinkles before 11am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 11am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of showers before 7pm, then a chance of sprinkles between 7pm and 1am, then showers likely after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers. High near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Showers. Low around 53. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. High near 58. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then a chance of showers between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
