AICDAC Offers Substance Use in the Workplace Prevention Programs and Education Services
CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) provides prevention and education services for alcohol, tobacco, drugs, and problem gambling at no cost to all organizations and businesses in Armstrong, Indiana, and Clarion Counties.
Substance use can have a major impact on the workplace.
Drugs and alcohol can impair both judgment and reaction times, putting your employees, your clients, and even bystanders at risk. A drug free workplace means healthier employees and fewer accidents, disagreements, and a safe overall working environment for all. A drug free workplace is a more productive workplace.
Numerous studies have found a correlation between decreased productivity and the use of alcohol and other substances. Employees who continually use drugs or alcohol are more likely to be late, experience poor health, and have trouble concentrating or completing tasks at work.
Special presentations that may be requested but not limited to are, Had I Only Known and Narcan Administration Trainings. Presentations are customizable based on the need of each organization or business.
Had I Only Known is a PowerPoint presentation designed to educate adults about the latest community, state, and national drug trends and can be tailored to certain types of drugs discussed upon request. Education about signs and symptoms of drug use, as well as treatment and support resources are provided. The suggested audience for this presentation is management or all employees.
Narcan Trainings provide information about what the medication is, how it works, and how to administer. Each participant will receive a free Narcan kit. The suggested audience for this presentation is management or all employees.
In addition to training, AICDAC also has permanent, wall-mounted Narcan boxes available that hold several kits. The boxes are offered to organizations and businesses to hang in their establishments for free. The purpose of these boxes is to aid a bystander in the process of saving the life of a victim of an opioid overdose.
Armstrong, Indiana, and Clarion Counties’ Drug-Free Coalition is currently looking for new members to represent the business sector of the community. The Drug-Free Coalition is a combined effort of concerned community members, agencies, organizations, law enforcement, parents, and faith groups. A project of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission, the coalition is an important part of making the picture of a drug-free community come to life.
The Drug-Free Coalition groups meet as follows, and a full meeting schedule can be found at www.aicdac.org.
Armstrong County:
Third Tuesday every other month at 10:00 a.m. at Manor Township Municipal Building or via Zoom.
Indiana County:
Fourth Thursday every other month at 10:00 a.m. at Citizen’s Ambulance Training Institute or via Zoom.
Clarion County:
Fourth Friday every month at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Church or via Zoom.
If you are interested in joining any of the Drug-Free Coalition groups, and/or scheduling a workplace substance use prevention presentation, please contact [email protected] or call (814)226-6350 ext. 104.
About Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission:
The mission of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is to address the abuse and destructive effects of alcohol, tobacco, gambling, and other drugs through prevention, intervention, treatment, and case management.
1350 East Main Street, Suite 30
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-6350
For more information visit: www.aicdac.org
