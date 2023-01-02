Michael Edwin White, 70, of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Friday, December 30, 2022 after a 13 year battle with cancer.

Born in Franklin on December 3, 1952 he was the son of the late Paul E. And Janet E. Reese White.

He was a 1971 graduate of Rocky Grove High School where he was a member of the wrestling team.

After high school, Mike worked a number of different occupations before finding his passion in the demolition field with various companies including, Adamo Demolition of Detroit, MI and Allied Erecting and Dismantling of Youngstown.

He was member of the International Association of Operating Engineers Local 324 until his retirement in 2009.

In addition to his career, he also enjoyed riding his Harley Davison, muscle cars and above all being a beloved Papa and Pop to his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

He was a past member of the VFW Jesse Greer Post 1835 in Franklin.

On on April 16, 1981 he married the former Melissa Snyder and she survives.

Also surviving are three sons; Paul Michael White and his companion Stacie of Franklin, Chad Hoobler and his wife Traci of Franklin and Charlie Hoobler and companion Randi of Franklin; six grandchildren, Judson White, Molly White, Sydni Hoobler, Ashton Hoobler, Everett Hoobler and Elizabeth Hoobler; one great-grandson, Waylon and two brothers, John P. White and his wife Darlene of Sugarcreek and Jerry L. White and his wife Mary Alicia of Harmony, FL and a nephew-in-law, Richard White.

Additionally surviving is his mother-in-law, Virginia Snyder of Franklin, sister-in-law, Jackie Schauer and her husband Bob of Franklin, his best friend Ron Przewlocki and his wife Kathy of Franklin and many other close friends, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law, John T. “Jack” Snyder, a niece, Mary Beth White, a nephew, Andrew J. White, his uncle and aunt, Jim and Doris White and an uncle Donald “Dutch” White.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 3:00 – 6:00 P.M. Tuesday.

A time of remembrance will be held at 6:00 P.M. in the funeral home on Tuesday.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 108 Franklin, PA 16323 or to the V.E.T.S Honor Guard P.O. Box 137 Franklin, PA 16323.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

