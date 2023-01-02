Local Man Charged with Homicide by Vehicle After Passenger Dies

MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI charges after his passenger died as a result of a crash that occurred on June 14 on Sandy Lake-Grove City Road.

According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old Robert Justin Nicholson, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Douglas E. Straub’s office:

– Homicide By Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2

– Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2 (three counts)



– Homicide By Vehicle, Felony 3– Aggravated Assault By Vehicle, Felony 3– Driving Under Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor– Careless Driving, Summary– Reckless Driving, Summary– Driving Without a License, Summary– Driving At Safe Speed, Summary– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor (two counts)– Fail to Keep Right, Summary (two counts)– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary (two counts)– Follow Too Closely, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, with Judge Straub presiding.

According to a published article by the Sharon Herald, the charges stem from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on June 14 along Sandy Lake-Grove City Road in Worth Township, Mercer County.

When police arrived, Nicholson was in the driver’s seat of the car, and a front-seat passenger, Rebecca Clark, was being treated by emergency crews.

According to The Herald, PSP Mercer responded to the scene around 7:20 a.m. on June 14 to the crash scene involving a tractor-trailer and four-door vehicle (Ford Fusion). The truck was not carrying a load and the car had severe front-end damage.

Police say Nicholson was unable to provide police with any information about the accident because he didn’t know what happened.

Police confirmed that Nicholson’s license was no longer valid in Ohio, and his Pennsylvania license expired in 2021.

It was learned from a driver who was behind Nicholson that the Ford Fusion was continuously weaving, and the operator of the car was driving erratically. The witness added that the Ford did not slow down when the tractor-trailer in front of it applied its brakes and activated its right-turn signal.

Nicholson and Clark were taken to AHN Grove City Hospital where Nicholson refused treatment and a blood test.

Subsequently, Nicholson was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Both Nicholson and Clark were transferred to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, where Nicholson had blood drawn.

Police obtained a search warrant for Nicholson’s medical records that allegedly indicated he had amphetamine and cannabinoid in his system, according to The Herald.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh reported to authorities that Clark died from injuries suffered in the crash on June 20 in Venango County after being released from the hospital.

