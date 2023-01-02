Nurse Practitioner Accused of Insurance Fraud Due in Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A criminal conference is scheduled for next week for a nurse practitioner accused of insurance fraud.

Court documents indicate a criminal conference for 59-year-old Eugene John Lewis, of Leeper, has been scheduled for Wednesday, January 11.

According to court documents, the following charges against Lewis were ordered waived for court during a preliminary hearing on Monday, October 24:

– False/Fraud/Incomp Insurance Claim, Felony 3



– Theft By Deception-False Impression, Misdemeanor 1– Procure For Self/Other Drug By Fraud, Misdemeanor

His case was transferred to the court of Common Pleas.

Details of the case:

Your Affiant, who has been employed as a Special Agent for the Pennsylvania Office Attorney General, Insurance Fraud Section, Western Regional Office, since February 2016, and has been a police officer in this Commonwealth since 1998, is the case agent assigned to the investigation involving the Actor, Eugene Lewis, Jr.

This investigation was initiated by the Western Regional Office of the Insurance Fraud Section of the Office of Attorney General based upon a referral of information to this office by Cuno Anderson, Jr., Senior Consultant of Investigations, National Anti-Fraud Department, Special Investigations Unit from Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance Company. The investigation revealed that the Actor is a Certified Registered Nurse Practitioner (“CRNP”) employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs (“VA”) in Butler, Butler County. He resides at 113 Briar Lane, Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County, PA.

The Actor was arrested on June 27, 2022 for false or fraudulent prescriptions. In this investigation, the Actor furnished false documentation to CVS Pharmacy in Clarion County, PA in an attempt to obtain prescription medication. The fraudulent prescription was issued to Ann Twentier, a Registered Nurse who is also employed at the Butler VA.

Based on that arrest, Cuno Anderson, Jr., conducted an audit of all prescriptions issued by the Actor. The audit revealed the Actor had issued numerous prescriptions to himself and Ann Twentier that were filled and paid for using Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance.

Anderson, Jr. indicated that Twentier is not a patient and could not be a patient of the VA since she is not a veteran and did not serve in the Armed Forces. Anderson, Jr. stated that all the prescriptions issued to Twentier and the Actor himself should not have been paid for by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Your Affiant conducted a review of the prescriptions the Actor issued and found, between November 20, 2018 and November 28, 2021, the Actor issued or called in to the pharmacy 58 prescriptions, 55 for himself and three (3) for Ann Twentier. All of them were purchased utilizing CVS Caremark, which is the third-party prescription administrator for Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance paid a total of $890.62 for the 58 prescriptions.

On August 23, 2022, Your Affiant received and reviewed records provided by CVS Caremark which provided the following information:

1. On August 9, 2022, Your Affiant submitted an official request to Blue Cross BILie Shield and CVS Caremark for detailed records of all prescriptions the Actor issued and later filled using Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance.

2. CVS Caremark is the third-party administrator for all prescriptions utilizing Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance

3. On August 23, 2022, Allison Johanson from CVS Caremark provided two (2) documents consisting of 131 pages

4 Your Affiant reviewed the documents that revealed the Actor wrote himself 55 prescriptions from November 20, 2018 to November 28, 2021, which were dispensed at two (2) pharmacies in Pennsylvania: (i) the CVS Pharmacy located at 700 Main Street in Clarion PA and (ii) the CVS Pharmacy located at 1805 Wilmington Road in New Castle, PA.

5 Twelve (12) of the prescriptions were for a Schedule V controlled Substance, and the remaining prescriptions were for non-Controlled Substances that required a prescription.

6. The Actor issued three (3) prescriptions to Ann Twentier (Drushel), one (1) being on October 1, 2020 and two (2) on August 12, 2021 They were all filled at the same pharmacy using Blue Cross Blue Shield insurance.

7. The prescriptions issued to Twentier were non-Controlled Substances that required a prescription.

8. The Actor issued 58 prescriptions that were later paid for by Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance, totaling $890.62.

C. On September 14, 2022, Your Affiant received and reviewed records provided by T’rese M. Evancho, Prosecuting Attorney, Office of Chief Counsel, PA Department of State, which provided the following information:

1. On August 9, 2022, Your Affiant submitted an official request to T’rese M. Evancho for all Collaborative Agreements involving the Actor.

2. On August 14, 2022, Your Affiant received and reviewed a response thereto.

3. The Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing documents indicate the Actor first had a Collaborate Agreement for Prescriptive Authority with Doctor Richard Brown in September of 2004.

4. This Agreement indicates the Actor was , at that time, employed with the Veterans Administration

5. The Actor and Doctor Richard Brown submitted a change in Prescriptive Authority on December 16, 2009 with an effective date of January 1, 2010.

6 This modification only applied to Change in Controlled Substance Schedule(s) or Timeframe(s).

7. On November 16, 2019 and November 17, 2019, respectively, an Application for CRNP Prescriptive Authority and Collaborative Agreement between the Actor and Doctor Jonathan Morrow Urffer was submitted to the State Board of Nursing with a requested effective date of December 1, 2019.

8. The PA State Board of Nursing indicates the Prescriptive Authority issue date was Mays, 2020 with an expiration date of April 30, 2023.

D. On September 27, 2022, Your Affiant and Narcotics Agent Stephanie McElhaney conducted an interview with Doctor Jonathan Morrow Urffer at the Veterans Administration Healthcare Facility in Butler, PA, who provided the following information:

1 Urffer was advised of the investigation involving the Actor, and agreed to answer questions concerning the Actors Collaborative Agreement and Prescriptive Authority

2 Urffer agreed he signed the Collaborative Agreement with the Actor on November 20, 2019

3. Urffer advised the Actor was an in-home specialist and worked within patients’ residences and not at the medical facility.

4. Your Affiant asked Urffer if he conducted periodic reviews of the Actor’s patient files and prescriptions the Actor dispensed to patients. Urffer stated he reviews the Actor’s patients’ charts as required by the VA Healthcare rules and regulations. Urffer added that he also conducts reviews of patients’ treatments when the Actor is off work or on leave since he cares for the patients during those times

5 Your Affiant asked Urffer if he is employed with any other hospital or medical facility. Urffer stated he is only employed by the VA.

6. Your Affiant asked Urffer if he is treating the Actor as a patient or if the Actor has ever been a patient of his or the VA. Urffer stated the Actor is not his patient and has never been his patient.

7. Your Affiant asked Urffer if he has ever given the Actor permission to prescribe himself prescription medication. Urffer stated he did not

8. Your Affiant asked Urffer if he had knowledge the Actor was prescribing himself prescription medication. Urffer stated he did not.

9. Urffer agreed that the Actor prescribing himself prescription medications would be against the rules and

regulations of the VA and would not be covered under his Prescriptive Authority agreement.

E. On October 4, 2022, Your Affiant and Narcotics Agent Stephanie McElhaney conducted an interview with the Actor in the presence of his counsel, who provided the following information:

1. The Actor was advised of the investigation, and agreed to cooperate and answer any questions.

2. The Actor agreed that, while working for the VA as a CRNP, he had a collaborative agreement with Doctor Jonathan Morrow Urffer.

3. Your Affiant presented the Actor with a signed copy of the Collaborative Agreement, which the Actor agreed he signed and dated on November 16, 2019 and it was later signed by Dr. Urffer on November 19, 2019.

4. Your Affiant then advised the Actor that the investigation revealed he had called in to several pharmacies a total of 55 prescriptions to himself and three (3) in the name of Ann Twentier between November 20, 2018 and November 28, 2021. The Actor stated he did, in fact, call in the prescriptions to the pharmacies.

5. Your Affiant asked the Actor if he utilized his Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance to pay for these prescriptions. The Actor stated he did.

6. Your Affiant asked the Actor if he was a patient of Dr. Urffer or the VA The Actor stated he was not.

7. Your Affiant asked the Actor if he was ever given permission from Dr. Urffer to prescribe himself medications. The Actor stated he never asked, and was never given permission

8 The Actor indicated he was unaware he could not write himself or Twentier prescriptions. Your Affiant advised the Actor that, under the law in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, a collaborative agreement with prescriptive authority only gives the CRNP the ability to write prescriptions to the patients covered by the physician assigned/indicated within the agreement or the medical facility at which the CRNP is employed.

9. The Actor stated he was working over a hundred hours per week for the VA, and was having some health issues. He took it upon himself to prescribe the medications. He has since contacted and been under the care of a primary care physician.

10. The Actor indicated he was solely responsible for the prescriptions he called in to the pharmacies, and used his Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance to pay for them.

Based upon the information set forth above, Your Affiant believes there is probable cause for the issuance of an arrest warrant for the Actor, Eugene J. Lewis, Jr.

——

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office filed charges against Eugene John Lewis, 59, of Leeper, and Ann M. Twentier, 53, of Portersville, on June 27 at Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

The investigation was initiated after a suspicious prescription was received by CVS Pharmacy in Clarion on December 18, 2021.

DECEMBER 20, 2021: CVS Pharmacist Contacts Attorney General’s Office

According to a criminal complaint, the pharmacy’s manager contacted Stephanie McElhaney, a Special Agent for the AG’s Office, on December 20, 2021, to report the suspicious activity.

The manager told Special Agent McElhaney that a staff pharmacist retrieved a voicemail from Certified Nurse Practitioner Eugene Lewis, at 8:49 a.m., on December 18. The message was pertaining to a prescription for 240 Percocet 10mg tablets for patient Ann Twentier. The pharmacist contacted Lewis and informed him that a Schedule II prescription of that quantity could not be filled for a patient that had never received opiate medications. Lewis was informed by the pharmacist that a copy of the prescription would be needed prior to dispensing the medication. Upon receiving information from the pharmacist about the quantity of the tablets, Lewis said he could change the quantity. He also allegedly told the pharmacist that the medications were for post-operative pain, as the patient was scheduled for a knee replacement.

Later that day, the pharmacy received a faxed letterhead from the “VA Butler Healthcare” for patient Ann Twentier for a prescription of 60 tablets of Percocet 10mg with a reference stating the medication was for “S/P surgery TKA R69.” There was contact information for Lewis and a signature block for Lewis which was unsigned. The faxed letterhead did not contain Lewis’ DEA registration number, medical license number, NPI number, or other information required for a valid prescription. A short time later, a hard copy prescription was received by the pharmacy on a VA Form 10-2577F, Security Prescription Form, which indicated the prescription was to be 240 tablets of Percocet 10mg from the facility “VAMC,” Veterans Affairs Medical Center, in Butler. The staff pharmacist contacted Twentier and told her the prescription would not be filled until it was verified.

The pharmacy manager contacted the VA Medical Center regarding the prescription. An employee confirmed Twentier was not a patient at the VA, and she was not undergoing treatment by Lewis. She also noted that Lewis was a Certified Nurse Practitioner at the VA but was out on medical leave, according to the criminal complaint.

Twentier was a Registered Nurse at the facility.

December 27, 2021: Chief Peck Interviews Pharmacist

McElhaney and Task Force Officer Chief William Peck interviewed the pharmacist on December 27, 2021. The pharmacist said CVS received an electronic prescription from a Pittsburgh area doctor requesting 30 5mg tablets of oxycodone for Eugene Lewis. CVS received the electronic prescription after Lewis and Twentier were denied Percocet. CVS also provided investigators with a patient profile that showed Lewis had issued himself numerous prescriptions for non-controlled medications, and had previous opiate prescriptions issued and filled by other providers.

AG’s Office contacted by SA Lightner

McElhaney was contacted by Special Agent Brandon Lightner from the Inspector General for the VA Healthcare System on December 20, 2021. Lightner is responsible for conducting diversion and compliance investigations within the VA Healthcare System. Lightner said Lewis, who was out on medical leave due to multiple knee replacements, is only authorized to prescribe medications to veterans being treated through the VA Health System. Lightner also told investigators that Lewis and Twentier were in a romantic relationship and reportedly living together.

Prescriptions Filled

Electronic records indicated that various doctors issued a total six prescriptions for Lewis between May 20, 2021, and December 23, 2021. Two of the prescriptions were for oxycodone. They were issued and filled in December 2021–one at Walgreens Pharmacy in Zelienople on December 17, 2021, and one at Giant Eagle Pharmacy in New Castle on December 23, 2021. No information was provided about the other four prescriptions.

Initial Interviews with Twentier

McElhaney, accompanied by investigators from the VA and the DEA, attempted to interview Lewis and Twentier at Lewis’ Leeper residence on January 6, 2022; however, no one was home. A vehicle registered to Twentier was parked in the driveway. Investigators spoke to a neighbor who indicated that Lewis and Twentier were in Florida for the winter.

Later that day, Twentier agreed to speak with McElhaney and VA investigator Juan Sanin via Microsoft Teams. The interview was audio only as Twentier declined to turn on the video. During the interview, Twentier said the Percocet prescription that Lewis issued to her was for a back injury that she suffered during a fall. She also confirmed that Lewis is not her Primary Care Physician and that she is not a VA patient.

When asked if the prescription was for her, she confirmed that it was but said the pain resolved and she did not pick it up from the pharmacy. The investigators then asked Twentier if she would be able to verify the prescription, and Twentier said that she did not look at it and did not know how many tablets were listed or what the prescription was for.

Twentier was then asked if she talked to Lewis that day and she stated that she believed she spoke with him on the phone. She stated that she believed the pharmacy informed him that the prescription could not be called in, so she took the prescription into the pharmacy. She told investigators that “it was a fleeting thing and she “didn’t remember much about it.”

When investigators asked Twentier if she was in a romantic relationship with Lewis, she declined to answer. She also declined to answer whether Lewis was with her in Florida.

When investigators informed Twentier that the provided reason for the prescription was “an upcoming knee surgery,” she said that she does not have any upcoming surgery and has never even gone to see an orthopedic surgeon. She additionally stated that she never talked to anyone at CVS Pharmacy and did not call the pharmacy to inquire about the prescription.

Twentier said the prescription was for her when investigators questioned if it was for Lewis and if she attempted to fill it for him. Twentier then asked what documentation was provided to state she was having a knee surgery. Investigators informed her it was on documentation Lewis provided to the pharmacy.

Second Interview with Twentier

Special Agent Lightner conducted a second interview with Twentier on January 12, 2022, as she had returned to Pennsylvania. Lightner asked Twentier about her relationship with Lewis, and she said they became “intimately involved.” She said they met while they were both employed at the VA. Twentier also said “she was caught off guard in the last interview and wasn’t sure what to say.”

Lightner asked what led up to the prescription, and Twentier said she fell over the dog and injured her back. She said she rarely has any issues and isn’t sick or ill; however, Lewis had a knee replacement surgery on December 16, 2021, and she had been taking care of him. Twentier said she asked Lewis to “call her in something” because her back continued to worsen during this time. She told investigators that “she knew she shouldn’t have done that, but they both weren’t thinking.”Twentier said Lewis agreed to call in a prescription. She said she “wasn’t sure of what exactly occurred,” but Lewis eventually told her to take the prescription to the pharmacy. Twentier told investigators she did not look at the prescription.

According to the criminal complaint, Twentier said she took Lewis home from the hospital to his Leeper residence where she had been staying while she took care of him.

Twentier said she was informed the prescription could be picked up that Monday, and “by the time Monday came around,” she decided not to pick it up. She said Lewis had a follow-up with his orthopedic surgeon around that same time, after they drove to Florida.

Investigators asked Twentier if Lewis works for a non-VA prescriber and she said she didn’t believe so. She also confirmed that she is not a veteran. Investigators noted that Twentier is a registered nurse and didn’t know Lewis wasn’t authorized to issue a prescription to non-veterans. Investigators asked if Lewis could fax from the residence, to which she stated there was a printer, but there was no fax available.

When investigators showed the prescription to Twentier for verification, Twentier stated she was unsure if the prescription belonged to or was prescribed by Lewis. She said that she did not recognize the phone number. According to the criminal complaint, Twentier said she understood why CVS questioned the prescription for 240 Percocet and that it was “pretty stupid because that’s a high amount.” Twentier told investigators she believed Lewis “was not thinking clearly.” Twentier also noted that Lewis received an opiate medication after his surgery.

When investigators asked Twentier if Lewis issued a prescription for preparation of their trip to Florida, Twentier said no. She stated she fell over the dog and what she had previously told investigators was an accurate and representation of what occurred.

Twentier was also asked if she picked up a prescription for Lewis at Giant Eagle. She stated that they “filled one” at Walgreens in Zelienople and then the one at Giant Eagle on the way back to Portersville, Butler County. Twentier said the prescription was for after Lewis’ follow-up appointment. She stated the second prescription was from Dr. Jewell to assist with pain management for the drive to Florida.

Interview with Lewis

Lewis agree to a telephone interview with Special Agent Lightner on January 13, 2022. The interview was conducted in the presence of Lewis’ attorney.

According to the criminal complaint, Lewis said Twentier was with him at the hospital for two days following a knee replacement surgery. He said she had been helping him with the ice protocol and “asked him for something because her back was killing her.”

Lewis stated he knows you “can’t call in an oxycodone prescription, and he wasn’t thinking right.” He also said he was still on medications at the time. Lewis told investigators that he took one of the oxycodone tablets and he “lost a whole day” and doesn’t remember anything from that day, so he isn’t taking them anymore. Lewis told investigators that he does not have a drug problem. He said he ordered them for Twentier after she fell over the dog.

Lewis stated that he doesn’t remember talking to CVS and that Twentier informed him that he told the pharmacy that the prescription was for knee surgery; however, he stated he may have stated he just had knee surgery. Lewis also noted that he went back to his doctor around December 27, 2021, and he did not accept another prescription.

Lightner asked Lewis about the fax sent to CVS and Lewis said he “did not know.” Lewis also said he did not ask anyone to write the letterhead and fax it for him.

Lewis confirmed that he does have a “script system” on his laptop. At this time, Lewis’ attorney asked “if he was on medications and his thinking process was compromised.” Lewis said that he was on medications but he does not recall the fax, but it is possible he sent it from his laptop, according to the criminal complaint.

Computer Records Reviewed

The criminal complaint states that on March 3, 2022, special agents Lightner and Sanin reviewed electronic records that indicated 16 faxes were sent or received by Lewis between October 1, 2021, and January 26, 2022. The faxes were transmitted using Cleo Streem–an application used by VA providers to fax documents using a government issued computer. Transmitting faxes using Cleo Streem requires a VA Personal Identity Verification Card and a personalized PIN. Additionally, when outside of a VA computer network, the user must connect to a VPN and using a separate PIN.

Among the 16 faxes was one sent to CVS Clarion, allegedly by Lewis, for 60 Percocet tablets for Ann Twentier.

Doctor Interviewed

On March 11, 2022, Lightner interviewed the doctor who completed Lewis’ knee surgery. The doctor said the surgery was a total robotic knee replacement in which the standard of care is to prescribe a narcotic for pain.

The doctor told investigators that Lewis was provided a prescription for oxycodone 5mg tablets on December 17 , 2021. Lewis then allegedly called for a prescription refill on December 23, 2021. A note in Lewis’ chart indicated that Lewis allegedly told the staff member that CVS and Walmart pharmacies in Clarion were out of oxycodone 5mg tablets and asked if the prescription could be sent to Giant Eagle Pharmacy in New Castle. The doctor said that “looking back to December 2021, it was odd” for Lewis to know that CVS and Walmart were out of oxycodon.

Lightner asked the doctor if it was possible that following Lewis’ knee replacement, and while recovering, to not remember doing something or not remember an entire day. The doctor said that it would be “super unusual” and “almost unheard of” for that to happen, unless the person has never been prescribed a narcotic. Additionally, the doctor said he often sees patients the day after surgery, and they are “with it.”

Lewis and Twentier Arraigned

Both Lewis and Twentier were arraigned before Judge Quinn on June 27 at 9:45 a.m.

They each face the following charges:

Conspiracy – Acquired or Obtained Possession Of Controlled Substance By Misrepresentation, Felony

Furnish False/Fraudulent Material Info

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for July 12 at 1:15 p.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

Both are free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

https://ujsportal.pacourts.us/Report/CpDocketSheet?docketNumber=CP-16-CR-0000385-2022&dnh=mi1XzBVQKbpKiYCn%2FXhI6w%3D%3D

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.