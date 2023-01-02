Police: 83-Year-Old Man Charged With Fleeing Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash in Clarion Mall Parking Lot

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 83-year-old man was charged with allegedly fleeing the scene of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the Clarion Mall parking lot in December.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 83-year-old Wayne Galore, of Indiana, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, December 27.

The crash occurred around 5:01 p.m. on Friday, December 16, on Mall Lane and the Clarion Mall parking lot in Monroe Township, Clarion County, according to the criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, a vehicle driven by Wayne Galore was pulling out of the Clarion Mall parking lot onto Mall Lane while a second vehicle was traveling west on Mall Lane in an attempt to turn right into the Clarion Mall parking lot. Galore’s vehicle impacted the passenger side of the second vehicle with its front end. Galore continued east on Mall Lane and fled the scene while the second vehicle involved pulled into the Clarion Mall parking lot.

According to the complaint, the victim was interviewed and reported that he/she was on the road coming into the Clarion Mall parking lot. The victim related that “the guy (Galore) was sitting in the middle of the road to turn into the parking lot. I waited a little to see what (Galore) was going to do since he didn’t leave much room to pull in…He just sat there. As I started to go pass him, he just pulled out and ran into the side of me. After that, he just kept going. I was just going to go past and turn around to come back to the parking lot. I pulled in and parked. He never came back to the parking lot, (and) I called (police).”

A witness was interviewed on the scene and related that (he/she) was behind the guy who pulled out. The witness stated that “Once (Galore) hit the black car, he kept going towards 68. I followed him since he didn’t stop. He turned south towards (Interstate) 80. He then pulled onto Perkins Road and then into Walmart. In the Walmart parking lot, he drove to the way back and then to the end of the lot. He made one big loop in the parking lot and pulled back out. He then went towards Clarion. I was able to get his license plate in the Walmart parking lot. He definitely was trying to lose me. Since I had his plate, I came back up to the kid he hit. When he hit the kid, he just pulled out into the side of him,” according to the complaint.

Police ran the registration plate that the witness obtained and a phone number was found for the registered owner, Wayne Galore.

Galore explained that he was about 30 miles away from Clarion. He also explained that he thought since the other vehicle didn’t stop, he didn’t have to. Police advised him to go to PSP Punxsutawney since he was near their station, the complaint states.

Galore explained to State Police in Clarion that he felt he was not at fault, so that’s why he didn’t stop.

Galore arrived at PSP Punxsutawney and related he was at the station in reference to a car he had hit in the Clarion Mall parking lot, the complaint states.

Galore related he believed he had been completely stopped and the other vehicle had enough room to get around him. He further stated at this time he had felt a bump but did not think it was that serious, the complaint indicates.

Galore said the other vehicle went one way, and he had gone the other, so he felt they were both going to worry about their own repairs. Galore also related he was concerned his insurance was going to drop him, so that is why he left, the complaint notes.

Another witness was interviewed on December 17 and related that he was sitting in his vehicle in the mall parking lot and saw Galore’s car pull right into the side of the victim’s car. Galore just kept going, according to the complaint.

Galore was charged with the following offenses:

– Accidents Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Failure to Stop and Give Information/Render Aid, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 24 at 10:15 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

