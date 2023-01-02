A Special Delivery… Henley Renee Geer!

Derek Geer and Jonna Minich, of New Bethlehem, welcomed their second child, Henley Renee Geer.

Henley was born on December 20, at 3:38 a.m. at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. She weighed nine pounds five ounces and was 19 and a half inches long.

