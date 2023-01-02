 

Sweet Basil Closed Today for Employee Christmas Party

Monday, January 2, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Sweet Basil Outside SignageSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar will be closed on Monday, January 2, for their employee Christmas party.

Manager John Davis told exploreClarion.com, “December was extremely busy for Sweet Basil, so a Christmas party in January just made more sense.”

Chef John Davis

Manager and Chef John Davis

Owner Jason Conley added, “My employees are important to me and to the success of my restaurants. This party is a way of showing appreciation for their teamwork.

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank the community for their support.”

The restaurant and bar will be following their regular business hours on Tuesday, January 3.

Restaurant hours:

Monday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sweet Basil is located at 21108 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, Pa.

About Sweet Basil:

Focusing on classic Italian cuisine, Sweet Basil provides a pleasing atmosphere with delicious food and exceptional service. The restaurant offers an amazing selection of appetizers, pizzas, salads, sandwiches, pasta favorites, and homemade desserts.

Bread, dough, sauce, pies, and more are all made from scratch to give an authentic, one-of-a-kind taste.

Sweet Basil is dedicated to supporting the local economy by working with nearby farms, wineries, and microbreweries by using and promoting their products.

Sweet Basil - outside new


