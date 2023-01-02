SPONSORED: YMCA Hiring for Multiple Positions
The YMCA is hiring. Find a career that makes a difference in your community.
Group Exercise Instructors – Clarion & Oil City YMCA
Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.
To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Emma Davis by email at [email protected].
To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected].
Life Guards & Swim Instructors – Clarion County YMCA
Current lifeguard certification, CPR, and First Aid are required. The position is open to ages 16+.
For more information, please contact Katie Roth, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at [email protected]
Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.
Building Supervisor – Clarion County YMCA
The perfect candidate will be friendly and courteous, while able to address the needs and questions of those utilizing the facility.
Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, a retirement plan after two years, and a family-friendly atmosphere.
Applications may be submitted to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected]
Application deadline: Accepting applications immediately until position is filled.
Evening Child Watch Caregiver – Clarion County YMCA
The YMCA is seeking positive role models to provide engaging, safe supervision, and guidance for children in the child watch facility.
Minimum Requirements:
You are at least 18 years old
You have experience working with children
You have or commit to obtaining CPR, Basic First Aid/First Aid, criminal History, Child Abuse, FBI and other state-mandated clearances and certifications
You have reliable transportation
You want to have fun and inspire creativity at work!
To apply, fill out an official YMCA Application (www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) and drop it off or mail it to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
Leaders in Training Volunteer Program – Clarion County YMCA
Leaders in Training – a youth volunteer program where one can learn elements of leadership, communication, and organizational skills in a real-world setting.
Led by professional staff at the YMCA.
For ages 12 and up. Program interest areas include health and wellness, aquatics, and sports programs.
Contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, at [email protected].
Internships – Clarion County YMCA
Internship areas include:
– Nutrition & Fitness
– Sport Management
– Health and Wellness
– Public Health
For more information contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or [email protected].
Infant/Toddler Assistant Teacher – Clarion County YMCA
The YMCA is currently hiring TWO part-time Assistant Teachers for the Infant/Toddler Rooms at the YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center located inside the Clarion County YMCA.
Make a difference in the life of a child as a YMCA Infant/Toddler Assistant Teacher.
The position requires experience with infants/young children, a caring/nurturing personality, the ability to work well with others, a reliable work record, and a flexible schedule and hours.
The position is part-time, approximately 28 hours a week with the potential for advancement with exemplary work history. Benefits include free YMCA Adult Membership and paid retirement plan after two years of work.
To apply, send your resume and YMCA application to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email to [email protected].
Part-Time Membership Representative/Receptionist – Clarion County YMCA
Candidates should have a flexible schedule to work daytime shift, evening, and/or weekend shifts as needed. The position is up to 29 hours a week.
The YMCA is seeking a mature, responsible adult (18+) to fill this position. Job duties include greeting members, selling memberships, accepting payments, registering participants for programs, answering phones, working with the public, working with other staff and YMCA leaders, directing questions to the appropriate staff, and handling questions and concerns with maturity. Preference is given to those with customer service experience.
Applicants must have the ability to work day/evening shifts as needed and operate a computer and software with ease. Competitive pay and raises based on performance. Family work environment, free adult YMCA membership, employer-paid retirement plan after two years of work*. *When the hourly requirement is met.
Apply within to Anna Matthews, Membership Director, Scenic Rivers YMCA or email application materials to Anna at [email protected].
