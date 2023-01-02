 

Tionesta Man Accused of DUI Following Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 208

Monday, January 2, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

dui, handcuffs, alcoholWASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man is accused of DUI following a two-vehicle crash in Washington Township on Friday evening.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, December 30, near the intersection of State Route 208 and Old Fryburg Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by a known 69-year-old male, of Tionesta, was traveling south on Route 208 while a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by 64-year-old Kimberly D. Swartfager, of Knox, was traveling north on Route 208.

According to police, the operator of the Chevrolet attempted to make a left turn onto Old Fryburg Road, merging into the path of Swartfager’s vehicle, which then struck the front right of the Chevrolet.

The operator of the Chevrolet suffered suspected minor injuries but refused EMS treatment. He was not using a seat belt.

Swartfager and her passenger—61-year-old Kenneth L. Swartfager, of Knox—were not injured. They were using seat belts.

According to police, the operator of the Chevrolet performed standard field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for DUI.

Knox EMS and Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department & Relief Association assisted at the scene.

The name of the Tionesta man was not released.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

