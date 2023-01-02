 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Venango County Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI Stemming From Crash in Mercer County

Monday, January 2, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Handcuffs,On,Top,Of,A,Set,Of,FingerprintsWORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI stemming from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on June 14 in which his passenger succumbed to her injuries.

According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old Robert Justin Nicholson, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Douglas E. Straub’s office:

– Homicide By Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2
– Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2 (three counts)

– Homicide By Vehicle, Felony 3
– Aggravated Assault By Vehicle, Felony 3
– Driving Under Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor
– Careless Driving, Summary
– Reckless Driving, Summary
– Driving Without a License, Summary
– Driving At Safe Speed, Summary
– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor (two counts)
– Fail to Keep Right, Summary (two counts)
– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary (two counts)
– Follow Too Closely, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, with Judge Straub presiding.

According to a published article by the Sharon Herald, the charges stem from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on June 14 along Sandy Lake-Grove City Road in Worth Township, Mercer County.

When police arrived, Nicholson was in the driver’s seat of the car, and a front-seat passenger, Rebecca Clark, was being treated by emergency crews.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh reported to authorities that Clark died from injuries suffered in the crash on June 20 in Venango County after being released from the hospital.

Additional details will be provided upon the receipt of a criminal complaint.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.