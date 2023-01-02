Venango County Man Charged With Homicide By Vehicle While DUI Stemming From Crash in Mercer County

WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing homicide by vehicle while DUI stemming from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on June 14 in which his passenger succumbed to her injuries.

According to court documents, Mercer-based State Police filed the following charges against 34-year-old Robert Justin Nicholson, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Douglas E. Straub’s office:

– Homicide By Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2

– Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2 (three counts)



– Homicide By Vehicle, Felony 3– Aggravated Assault By Vehicle, Felony 3– Driving Under Influence of Alcohol/Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor– Careless Driving, Summary– Reckless Driving, Summary– Driving Without a License, Summary– Driving At Safe Speed, Summary– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor (two counts)– Fail to Keep Right, Summary (two counts)– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary (two counts)– Follow Too Closely, Summary

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8, with Judge Straub presiding.

According to a published article by the Sharon Herald, the charges stem from a two-vehicle crash that occurred on June 14 along Sandy Lake-Grove City Road in Worth Township, Mercer County.

When police arrived, Nicholson was in the driver’s seat of the car, and a front-seat passenger, Rebecca Clark, was being treated by emergency crews.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh reported to authorities that Clark died from injuries suffered in the crash on June 20 in Venango County after being released from the hospital.

Additional details will be provided upon the receipt of a criminal complaint.

