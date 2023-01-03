7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 8am. High near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 5am, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday – Showers before 1pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 1pm and 4pm, then showers after 4pm. High near 59. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Thursday Night – A chance of rain showers before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Saturday – A chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
