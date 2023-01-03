Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Garlic Beef Enchiladas

These enchiladas have irresistible home-cooked flavor and a subtle kick!

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped



2 tablespoons all-purpose flour1 tablespoon chili powder1 teaspoon salt1 teaspoon garlic powder1/2 teaspoon ground cumin1/4 teaspoon rubbed sage1 can (14-1/2 ounces) stewed tomatoes, cut up

SAUCE:

1/3 cup butter

4 to 6 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) beef broth

1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce

1 to 2 tablespoons chili powder

1 to 2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 to 2 teaspoons rubbed sage

1/2 teaspoon salt

10 flour tortillas (6 inches), warmed

2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, divided

Optional toppings: Halved grape tomatoes, minced fresh cilantro, sliced jalapeno peppers, chopped or sliced red onion and cubed avocado

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until beef is no longer pink, 6-8 minutes, breaking meat into crumbles; drain. Stir in flour and seasonings. Add tomatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 15 minutes.

-In a saucepan, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute or until tender. Stir in flour until blended; gradually whisk in broth. Bring to a boil; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in tomato sauce and seasonings; heat through.

-Pour 1-1/2 cups sauce into an ungreased 13×9-in. baking dish. Place about 1/4 cup beef mixture off center on each tortilla; top with 1-2 tablespoons cheese. Roll up and place over sauce, seam side down. Top with remaining sauce.

-Bake, covered, until heated through, 30-35 minutes. Sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted, 10-15 minutes longer. Serve with toppings as desired.

