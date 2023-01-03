Daniel E. McMillen, age 49, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 31, 2022.

He was born in Punxsutawney, PA, on March 22, 1973, to the late William Dale and Shirley Lou (Stauffer) McMillen.

Dan attended the Brookville Area High School and graduated with the class of 1992.

He went on to work for Plyler’s Restaurant when it was still at its original location.

He then worked for Plyler’s At Your Service cleaning air conditioners.

After that, Dan worked for Berry Global Plastics in Brookville, PA, for over twenty years as a mechanic and machinist.

He served for multiple fire companies throughout his life including the Summerville Fire Company, Pine Creek Fire Department, and more recently the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company.

He attended the Brookville First United Methodist Church and was also a church member of the Salvation Army in his teens.

Dan actively attended AA meetings and was so proud of his coins that marked over fifteen years of sobriety.

Dan enjoyed most any sport, especially wrestling and football.

He loved taking care of his motorcycle and going for long rides through the countryside.

He always enjoyed hanging out at the firehall or helping on fire calls.

Dan was continuously doing something with friends, his family, or both.

Dan and his kids went to many Pittsburgh Penguins or Pirates games.

Pittsburgh was not his home, but it was his favorite home team for sports.

He had the gift of gab, and the most contagious sense of humor for any moment, and any person.

Above all, Dan cared most about his children.

He loved spending time with them, creating memories in many ways, like bowling or just watching TV. He made every moment matter most with his family and friends.

Dan is survived by his loving partner in life, Christy McMillen of Summerville, PA, who stayed by his side through the ups and downs of life; four children; Laura McMillen, Jonah McMillen, Katie McMillen, and Natalie Burdge; one nephew; Casey Henderson; and two brothers; Ed (Candy) McMillen of Cambridge, Ohio, and Robert McMillen of Erie, PA.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, January 5, 2023, from 2 – 4 and 5 – 7 pm, at the Carrier Funeral Home, 2834 Maplevale Road, Brookville, PA.

A memorial service will take place immediately following visitation, beginning at 7:00 pm, and officiated by Reverend Joe Short.

Interment will take place privately at the Markton Cemetery, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s name to the Brookville Volunteer Fire Company, 240 Madison Ave, Brookville, PA, or the Brookville Food Pantry, 142 Allegheny Blvd., Brookville, PA.

Arrangements are under the care of Carrier Funeral Home. Please visit our website at www.carrierfh.com for more information or to place online condolences.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.