Donald “Gene” Eugene Walton, 93, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, while at his home.

He was born on December 31, 1928, to the late T. Donald and Charlotte (Guthrie) Walton in Summerville, PA.

Gene graduated from Corsica Union High School where he was a star basketball player and went on to attend two years of school at Clarion College.

Gene was a proud steelworker for Bethlehem Steel, Lackawanna, NY, near Buffalo.

When he retired, he returned home to PA.

He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Gene enjoyed having a few beers with friends.

He was also known for sitting on his porch on “Hilltop” in Brookville, where he would do scratch offs and talk to anyone who passed by.

Gene was very proud of his lawn and garden, and his John Deere tractor.

Above all else, Gene was a good man who loved his family, and will be dearly missed.

Gene is survived by three children; Bheryl Walton Kuebler; Cheryl Walton; Matthew Walton; four grandchildren; Lucas Mayne; Aaron (Caitlin) Mayne; Wendy (Tim) Winterhalter; Amber Lehning; four great grandchildren; Charlotte Mayne; Timothy Winterhalter; Sierra Winterhalter; Brody Winterhalter; and two siblings; Judith (Nelson) Stahlman and Donna (Jim) Crowley.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by two brothers; Jack Walton and Jerry Walton; and daughter; Dheryl Walton.

A memorial service will be held in the Spring.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Interment will take place at Pisgah Cemetery, Corsica, Jefferson Co., PA 15825.

