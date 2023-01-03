Emlenton Woman Rushed to Hospital After Her Car Crashes, Goes Airborne

FAIRVIEW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman was rushed to Butler Memorial Hospital after her car crashed off Route 268 and went airborne on Sunday afternoon.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 3:11 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, on Kittanning Pike (State Route 268), in Fairview Township, Butler County.

Police say 61-year-old Sylvia M. Verzinskie, of Emlenton, lost control of her 2003 Honda Accord while traveling south on Route 268 and attempting to negotiate a left-hand turn. The vehicle spun around and left the right-hand side of the roadway backward.

The vehicle then struck a mailbox, drove through a yard, went airborne, landed in another yard, and then spun around and came to final rest in a third yard, according to police.

Verzinskie suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to Butler Memorial Hospital by East Butler Ambulance.

The vehicle sustained functional damage and was able to be driven from the scene.

Chicora Independent Hose Company also assisted on the scene.

According to police, Verzinskie was charged with a traffic violation.

