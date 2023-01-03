Faye J. Lobaugh, 81, of Oil City (Cranberry Township), died early Monday morning, January 2, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her daughters and her beloved kitties.

Faye was a very cherished Mom, Grandma and friend.

Everyone whom she came in contact with felt her genuine caring nature.

She will be missed by many, but rejoices in joining family members and friends who have gone home before her.

She was born September 16, 1941 in Wilkinsburg ; a daughter of the late Thomas and Gertrude (Jae) Hunter.

She was of the Protestant faith.

Faye enjoyed bowling and was active with several bowling leagues.

She loved watching her daughter and granddaughters play softball.

Faye loved her cats, as she took in numerous strays throughout the years and gave them a loving home.

Mrs. Lobaugh worked as a secretary in everything from the real estate industry to DK’s Plumbing & Heating of Oil City.

She was also a private caregiver and worked as a unit assistant at Oakwood Heights.

She was married in Pitcairn on August 11, 1962 to Edwin L. Lobaugh, who preceded her in death on November 18, 2016.

She is survived by two daughters, Sherie Joseph and her husband Paul of Seneca, and Shelley Kuhns and fiance Michael Caldwell of Oil City; five grandchildren, Allison Fisher and her husband Bryce, Abigail Joseph, Ashley Zacherl, Alexis Kuhns, and Ariel Kuhns; and five great-grandchildren: Jackson and Bailey Smalley, Ethan and Jordan Faye Zacherl, and Ashtyn Streczywilk.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tim Hunter.

There will be no visitation.

A private funeral service will be held for Faye’s family, officiated by Rev. Randy Kightlinger, VNA Hospice Chaplain.

Interment will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery in Oil City.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca PA 16346; or to Precious Paws Animal Rescue 3636 Rte. 257, Seneca PA 16346.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

