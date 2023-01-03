Featured Local Job: Experienced Plumbing Technicians

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating currently has openings for Experienced Plumbing Technicians.

The Luton’s Plumbing and Heating team is growing! They are hiring experienced plumbing technicians. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23/hr+, benefits, company vehicle and sign-on bonus for qualified applicants.

Plumber Job Responsibilities:

Install, repair, and maintain pipes, valves, fittings, drainage systems, and fixtures in commercial and residential structures

Collaborate with general contractors, electricians, and other construction professionals

Follow building plans and blueprints

Respond to, diagnose, and resolve plumbing emergencies

Perform routine inspections of plumbing and drainage systems

Keep accurate records of time spent working, description of work performed and materials used

Plumber Qualifications / Skills:

Skilled in the use of hand and power tools used in the plumbing trade

Knowledge of building codes, safety regulations, and safety practices

Ability to read and follow blueprints and rough drawings

Familiarity with PVC, CPVC, PEX, cast iron, and copper

Effective oral communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to complete projects unsupervised and unassisted

Excellent problem-solving skills

Attention to detail and ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously

Proficiency in basic mathematics and conversion of measurements

Education and Experience Requirements:

High school diploma or GED certificate

1-3 years experience as a plumber

Valid driver’s license

Must have own tools

Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, Pa, or send a resume to [email protected]



