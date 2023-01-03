 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Experienced Plumbing Technicians

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 @ 09:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Luton’s Plumbing and Heating currently has openings for Experienced Plumbing Technicians.

The Luton’s Plumbing and Heating team is growing! They are hiring experienced plumbing technicians. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23/hr+, benefits, company vehicle and sign-on bonus for qualified applicants.

Plumber Job Responsibilities:

  • Install, repair, and maintain pipes, valves, fittings, drainage systems, and fixtures in commercial and residential structures
  • Collaborate with general contractors, electricians, and other construction professionals
  • Follow building plans and blueprints
  • Respond to, diagnose, and resolve plumbing emergencies
  • Perform routine inspections of plumbing and drainage systems
  • Keep accurate records of time spent working, description of work performed and materials used

Plumber Qualifications / Skills:

  • Skilled in the use of hand and power tools used in the plumbing trade
  • Knowledge of building codes, safety regulations, and safety practices
  • Ability to read and follow blueprints and rough drawings
  • Familiarity with PVC, CPVC, PEX, cast iron, and copper
  • Effective oral communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to complete projects unsupervised and unassisted
  • Excellent problem-solving skills
  • Attention to detail and ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously
  • Proficiency in basic mathematics and conversion of measurements

Education and Experience Requirements:

  • High school diploma or GED certificate
  • 1-3 years experience as a plumber
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Must have own tools

Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, Pa, or send a resume to [email protected]


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.