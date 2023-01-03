Featured Local Job: Experienced Plumbing Technicians
Tuesday, January 3, 2023 @ 09:01 AM
Luton’s Plumbing and Heating currently has openings for Experienced Plumbing Technicians.
The Luton’s Plumbing and Heating team is growing! They are hiring experienced plumbing technicians. Great pay, great benefits, and a great work environment. $23/hr+, benefits, company vehicle and sign-on bonus for qualified applicants.
Plumber Job Responsibilities:
- Install, repair, and maintain pipes, valves, fittings, drainage systems, and fixtures in commercial and residential structures
- Collaborate with general contractors, electricians, and other construction professionals
- Follow building plans and blueprints
- Respond to, diagnose, and resolve plumbing emergencies
- Perform routine inspections of plumbing and drainage systems
- Keep accurate records of time spent working, description of work performed and materials used
Plumber Qualifications / Skills:
- Skilled in the use of hand and power tools used in the plumbing trade
- Knowledge of building codes, safety regulations, and safety practices
- Ability to read and follow blueprints and rough drawings
- Familiarity with PVC, CPVC, PEX, cast iron, and copper
- Effective oral communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to complete projects unsupervised and unassisted
- Excellent problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail and ability to perform multiple tasks simultaneously
- Proficiency in basic mathematics and conversion of measurements
Education and Experience Requirements:
- High school diploma or GED certificate
- 1-3 years experience as a plumber
- Valid driver’s license
- Must have own tools
Apply in person at Luton’s Plumbing and Heating located at 105 N 1st Ave, Clarion, 16214, Pa, or send a resume to [email protected]
