Ileen C. Dunkle, 66, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at her home.

She was born on April 25, 1956, Clarion, PA, the daughter of Charles and Dorothea (Barger) Marsh.

Ileen loved going to bingo, playing lottery tickets and reading.

She liked to have and enjoyed going to yard sales.

Ileen was dedicated to her family and cherished her time with them.

Her memory will be cherished by her sons, Bob Smith and wife, Hope, and Billy Smith and wife, Tara, all of Rimersburg; daughter, Angie Greenawalt of Rimersburg; eight grandchildren, Josie Six, Bobby Smith, Gabe Rankin, Levi Smith, Kelly Fabiszewski, Michael Greenawalt, Cora Greenawalt, and Carly Smith; and 10 great-grandchildren, Dakota Six, Maiya Six, Kaiser Smith, Emily Fabiszewski, Kaylee Fabiszewski, Kali Fabiszewski, Michael Fabiszewski, Mason Greenawalt, McKinley Greenawalt, and Saige Reeseman.

Ileen is also survived by a brother, Virgil Marsh and wife, Candy, of Rimersburg; sisters, Shirley Salizzoni and husband, Bill, of Huey, Phyllis Stockdill and husband, Jerry, of Kissinger, and Barbara Schrecengost of Rimersburg; and a sister-in-law, Sandy Marsh of Sligo.

Ileen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 27 years, Roger Glenn Dunkle, who died Feb. 27, 2014; brother, Charles Marsh; sisters, Florence Bobbert, Geraldine Switzer and Marsha Salizzoni; an infant brother, Bernard Marsh; and a brother-in-law, James Schrecengost.

Friends and family will be received from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of services at 11 AM on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Ileen’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.