 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Jeffrey Charles Gadley

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-6nc9is1Ex5236Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023.

Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley.

Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories.

He drove truck for several companies over the years.

Jeff is survived by his mother Melody, a daughter Masyn Gadley of Cooperstown, his brothers and sisters; Vivian (Bill) Todd of Oil City, Ty Blair of Cranberry, Josh (Nicole) Blair of Emlenton, Stacey (Mike) Griffin of Oil City, Janice (Dave) Williams of Oil City and Beverly (Dave) Weingard of Harrisburg and numerous family and friends.

Along with his father Jeff is preceded in death by a brother Rusty Gadley and his grandfather Charles Blair.

Family will welcome friends at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave., Knox on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Bob Thomas of the Kossuth Faith Church of the Nazarene officiating.

Interment will take place at Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Friends can share memories and leave condolences by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations can be sent the Kossuth Faith Church of the Nazarene, 2695 Rt 322, Kossuth PA 16331.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.