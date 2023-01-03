Jeffrey Charles Gadley, 34, of Cranberry, passed away at home on January 1, 2023.

Born October, 10, 1988, Jeff was the son of Melody Blair and the late Larry Gadley.

Jeff loved spending time with his daughter, playing board games and telling trucker stories.

He drove truck for several companies over the years.

Jeff is survived by his mother Melody, a daughter Masyn Gadley of Cooperstown, his brothers and sisters; Vivian (Bill) Todd of Oil City, Ty Blair of Cranberry, Josh (Nicole) Blair of Emlenton, Stacey (Mike) Griffin of Oil City, Janice (Dave) Williams of Oil City and Beverly (Dave) Weingard of Harrisburg and numerous family and friends.

Along with his father Jeff is preceded in death by a brother Rusty Gadley and his grandfather Charles Blair.

Family will welcome friends at the McEntire-Weaver Funeral Home, 504 East Penn Ave., Knox on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Bob Thomas of the Kossuth Faith Church of the Nazarene officiating.

Interment will take place at Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Friends can share memories and leave condolences by visiting www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations can be sent the Kossuth Faith Church of the Nazarene, 2695 Rt 322, Kossuth PA 16331.

