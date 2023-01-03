Linda Mae Bosley Tressler, 64, of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly the morning of December 31, 2022, at her residence.

Born on June 23, 1958, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late James W. and Zenna B. Snyder Bosley.

On May 13, 1977, she married George L. Tressler, who survives. They shared 45 years of marriage together.

Linda loved her family, and she adored her animals.

She had a heart for strays, and her seven cats, and one beloved dog survive her.

She fed the birds and squirrels regularly.

She enjoyed fishing; her favorite spot was at Like Wilhelm.

She also enjoyed go to yard sales and flea markets with her sister.

In addition to her husband, George, surviving Linda is a sister Ruby Bosley and her husband Mike Schall of Franklin; a brother Larry Bosley and his wife Doris of Columbus, GA; a brother Jimmy Bosley and his wife Melissa of Summerville, PA; and a brother David Bosley of Oil City.

Several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews also survive.

Preceding Linda in death are her parents, and two sisters, Kathy L. Bosley, and Caroline S. Bosley.

Visitation will be at the Morrison Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 3, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. with funeral services following, beginning at 2 p.m. with the Rev. James Abenroth, Pastor of the Oil City Church of the Nazarene, officiating.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346 or to the Kirkland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.