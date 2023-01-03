Lorna A. Schmidt, 62, of Utica, passed away, Saturday, December 31, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital.

She was born on October 14, 1960 in Manassas, Virginia, a daughter of Clyde and Shirley Lane Blankenship.

She married Daniel Schmidt, Sr., he survives.

She loved her time spent with her grandchildren, eating seafood, and watching westerns.

In addition to her loving husband, Daniel, left to cherish her memory is her two sons, Daniel Schmidt, Jr., and Jonathan Blankenship of Utica; four daughters, Karrie Malone of Youngstown, Ohio, Veronica McCauley and her husband, Dewey, Sr, of Franklin, Delia Platt and her husband, Brian of Cooperstown, and Yvonne Blankenship of Utica; a brother, Clyde Blankenship, Jr., and his wife, Susie of Manassas, Virginia; five sisters, Cheryl Lykins and her husband, Danny of Manassas, Virginia, Tonie Barker and her husband, Richard of Woodbridge, Virginia, Tara Blankenship of Utica, Nicole Green and her husband, Gus of Spotsylvania, Virginia, and Renee Guine and her husband, Brian of Virginia; eighteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren, her brother-in-law, Andrew Schmidt of Cooperstown, as well as many friends and family in Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Lorna was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ronald Blankenship; a sister, Donna Woolfrey; and a grandson, Daniel Xavier Jeffrey Schmidt.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Friday, January 6, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

The funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 11:00 am with Rev. William E. Hastings of Asbury United Methodist Church, officiating.

Lorna will be laid to rest in Millcreek Cemetery, Utica.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Lorna’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

