Police Searching for Suspect Involved in Theft at Clarion Walmart

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of theft by deception at the Clarion Walmart.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Monday, January 2, the incident occurred at Walmart on Perkins Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, around 3:55 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29.

Police say the suspect stole numerous household goods valued at $1,067.22.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be a Nissan, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

