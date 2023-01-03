Clarion County Historical Series: Piney Dam – A Green Energy Dream From Over A Century Ago
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The need for electricity in northwestern and western Pennsylvania was at an all-time high looking forward to the roaring 1920s, and the Clarion River was the perfect candidate for two power-generating dams.
(Pictured above: Matthew Raymond fishing in the Clarion River below Piney Dam. Photo by Curt Snell.)
Clarion County Historical Series is brought to you by First United National Bank – The FUN Bank!
But, ambitions to harness the river’s energy came to a halt in 1917 as the United States transitioned from a war supplier to an active participant in World War I. At that time, the U.S. government requested that as much private enterprise as possible be directed to the war effort. That meant that all the steel and other materials necessary to build the two planned dams along the Clarion River’s 110 miles had to be used to make machines of war.
(Pictured: An advertisement in the Clarion Democrat on June 21, 1923.)
At the end of 1918, though, the federal government sent a corps of engineers led by Major H.R. Leyden of the War Department to Clarion to look over the proposed sites.
Leyden reported back in his December 30, 1918 report that the projects were worthwhile even as the nation was at war in Europe. He recommended an appropriation of $28MM to develop the dams, almost half a billion dollars in today’s money.
(Pictured: An image of early contraction of the Piney Dam.)
On December 13, 1919, a report by U.S. Army Captain Lyle A. Whitsit was published in a volume titled The Power Station During the War named the proposed Clarion River dams as “the two most important water power sites” in the nation.
(Pictured: The front of a postcard featuring Piney Dam, 1936.)
In 1919, the war came to a close, and the factories that had been feeding into the war effort were able to shift their focus back to private enterprise. The work that was slated to be done by the federal government on the Clarion River was terminated. Private enterprise took over and financed the project under the direction of H. D. Walbridge and Company of New York.
(Pictured: The back of a postcard featuring Piney Dam, 1936.)
Prior to construction beginning in 1922, Walbridge & Co. leased the Foxburg Inn, where they housed a corps of their own engineers who, for months, tested the bedrock in the river bottom for anchorage of the dam walls.
The original plan for two dams–one to be constructed to a height of 244 feet about four and a half miles above Clarion Borough, and the other to be built to a height of 278 feet near the town of Ridgway–was scrapped after the study. Instead, three dams were to be built at lower heights. This plan made it possible to hold back the same amount of water, and therefore the same amount of potential electrical energy while lowering costs to the builders.
(Pictured: Another view of early contraction of the Piney Dam.)
The first dam was to be located at the mouth of Piney Creek, about 15 miles from the mouth of the Clarion River. The second was to be built at Foxburg. The third was located at Mill Creek, about 30 miles upstream. The dams were designed to be as thick at the base as they were tall.
(Pictured: A generator inside Piney Dam. Published in the Oil City Derrick on August 26, 1924.)
“White Coal”
From the beginning of the project, a stated goal was the conservation of millions of tons of coal for the production of electricity. While the term “green energy” wasn’t yet known or used, the citizens of western Pennsylvania were after just that; a perpetually-available energy supply without the overhead of mining for fossil fuels.
The estimated power output of the combination of the Piney, Foxburg, and Mill Creek dams was 400,000 horsepower. If running at that capacity 24 hours a day, that’s the equivalent of 7.1 gigawatt hours of production. To achieve that amount of power-burning coal, it would take an estimated 4 million tons of the black rock.
Actual estimates of the usable output of the dams were closer to 265,000 horsepower, which would save about 2.6 million tons of coal annually.
(Pictured: The Clarion River prior to the construction of Piney Dam. Published in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on February 2, 1922.)
Construction
By July of 1922, a team of 80 men were clearing the hillside of brush and timber at the Piney Creek site. Engineers anticipated at the time that the construction of the dam would be completed in two years.
Little of its actual construction was reported on during the two years it took to build it.
(Pictured: The Piney Dam Arch. Published in the Oil City Derrick on August 26, 1924.)
While the construction of the Clarion River dams was popular with many, there were some organizations that were opposed. A short article published on November 2, 1922, in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette stated:
FRANKLIN OPPOSES CLARION DAM
HARRISBURG, Nov. 1.—(Special)—The Franklin Chamber of Commerce today sent a letter to the Public Service Commission protesting against construction of the proposed Clarion River dam, known as the Piney Creek Unit, which was presented to the commission for approval following approval by the Water Supply Commission. No other objections were made.
(Pictured: The Piney Dam Powerhouse. Published in the Oil City Derrick on August 26, 1924.)
By August 24, 1924, the Piney Creek dam was two days away from its formal opening. That day, it was described in-detail in the Pittsburgh Press:
“The dam forms a solid concrete arch across the gorge and is surmounted by 14 pivoted steel taintor gates lifted to pass the floods over the dam without raising the pond level.
“The bottom of the dam is 30 to 35 feet below the water surface and to insure there shall be no leakage through the rock under the dam, holes are drilled into the underlying rock and pumped full of cement under high pressure.
“Inside the dam are two inspection tunnels for examination of the concrete and possible leakage through the concrete.
“The flood gates on the dam crest swing about pivots and by means of quick operating hoists are raised up out of the way as the floods appear. When all the 14 gates are fully open, they will pass a flood over twice as big as any flood which has been known on the Clarion.”
Official Opening
(Pictured: The Piney Dam Reservoir. Published in the Oil City Derrick on August 26, 1924.)
The official opening of the Piney Creek dam took place on August 26, 1924. According to an article in the Oil City Derrick, over 1,000 people attended the opening. The Pittsburgh Post stated that 1,200 attended. The article noted, however, that the dam had already been supplying power to the area for the previous six weeks.
(Pictured: The Piney Dam, general view. Published in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on August 26, 1924.)
When all three dams were completed, it was expected that 11 Pennsylvania Counties plus another in Maryland and a few in New York and Ohio would be provided with power from the project.
Piney Dam’s Legacy
The damming of the Clarion River created the Piney Reservoir. The lake is approximately 250 yards wide at its widest point. At 14 miles long and a depth of about 125 feet, it holds 1.7 billion gallons of water. It’s home to several species of fish, some of which became stranded in the lake when the dam was completed, including walleye, musky, catfish, bass, and panfish. The lake, and the river below, are popular with fishers.
(Pictured: The Piney Dam, general view. Published in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on August 24, 1924.)
The lake is open to boating; there are no horsepower limits for powered boats.
(Pictured: The early construction of Piney Dam.)
When the old photo above was posted to Facebook showing the construction of the dam (a post that inspired the article, by the way), one commenter said that his uncle worked on building the dam, then got a job there when it went into operation. It was the only place he’d ever worked.
Everyone who worked on the construction of Piney Dam must be gone by now. Even if a worker was only 12 years old in 1924, that person would now be 110 years old.
All of us who live in the area have lived with the dam being there our whole lives. We probably give little thought to the people who dreamed it up, built it, and operated it for most of its existence. We probably are each guilty of walking over to a light switch, turning it on, and thinking nothing of the energy, ambition, sacrifice, and skill that it took–and still takes–to make the light turn on.
Clarion County Historical Series is brought to you by First United National Bank – The FUN Bank!
Stop at one of their offices in Fryburg, Clarion, New Bethlehem, Oil City, Franklin, or Cranberry and allow First United National Bank to make you one of their satisfied customers.
For more information on “The FUN Bank,” visit Fun-Bank.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.