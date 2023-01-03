SPONSORED: Get Price Protection When You Pre-Order a Vehicle at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep and RAM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – There are many advantages when you pre-order your vehicle at Clarion Ford Chrysler Dodge Jeep and RAM.
When you pre-order a vehicle at Clarion Ford, it guarantees the order is yours. Pre-ordering allows you to select the options, features, and colors you want without paying for options you don’t want. Custom orders are prioritized and built faster than normal stock units allowing you to get exactly what you want, faster.
The biggest advantage to pre-ordering a vehicle at Clarion Ford is price protection!
Price protection guarantees that the price you see when you order is the same exact price you pay when your vehicle comes in.
Stop by Clarion Ford located at 1305 East Main Street, Clarion, or start your custom order online today: https://www.clarionford.com/custom-order/your-ford-your-way.htm.
Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.