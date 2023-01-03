 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Top Tier Federal Credit Union Gives Members $350,000

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

TTFCU Clarion High Res (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – For the past seven years, Top Tier Federal Credit Union has been able to give members a total of $2.2 million dollars through the Special Bonus Dividend.

In October 2022, the Board of Directors approved $350,000 that eligible members will receive at the beginning of January 2023.

The Special Bonus Dividend and the amount each member receives is based on the relationship each member had with the Credit Union in 2022.

Top Tier Federal Credit Union is the only local financial institution giving money back to their members.

If you would like to join Top Tier Federal Credit, you can start your membership application online at www.toptierfcu.org.

Anyone who lives, works, worships, conducts business, or attends school in one of the 13 Northwestern PA Credit Union Chartered Counties, is eligible to join. The Credit Union is Federally Insured by the NCUA and offers a wide variety of financial products that include savings accounts, checking accounts, debit & credit cards, IRAs, Term Certificates, Christmas Club accounts, and much more. The Credit Union also offers auto loans, personal loans, home equity products, mortgages, and commercial loans.

Top Tier Federal Credit Union has branch locations in Cranberry, Clarion, and Brookville with a new branch location opening in Butler later this year.

Become a member today and take advantage of all the benefits Top Tier Federal Credit Union has to offer.

Top Tier Logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.