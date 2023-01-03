SPONSORED: Top Tier Federal Credit Union Gives Members $350,000
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – For the past seven years, Top Tier Federal Credit Union has been able to give members a total of $2.2 million dollars through the Special Bonus Dividend.
In October 2022, the Board of Directors approved $350,000 that eligible members will receive at the beginning of January 2023.
The Special Bonus Dividend and the amount each member receives is based on the relationship each member had with the Credit Union in 2022.
Top Tier Federal Credit Union is the only local financial institution giving money back to their members.
If you would like to join Top Tier Federal Credit, you can start your membership application online at www.toptierfcu.org.
Anyone who lives, works, worships, conducts business, or attends school in one of the 13 Northwestern PA Credit Union Chartered Counties, is eligible to join. The Credit Union is Federally Insured by the NCUA and offers a wide variety of financial products that include savings accounts, checking accounts, debit & credit cards, IRAs, Term Certificates, Christmas Club accounts, and much more. The Credit Union also offers auto loans, personal loans, home equity products, mortgages, and commercial loans.
Top Tier Federal Credit Union has branch locations in Cranberry, Clarion, and Brookville with a new branch location opening in Butler later this year.
Become a member today and take advantage of all the benefits Top Tier Federal Credit Union has to offer.
