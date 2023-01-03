Susan M. Stiller, 68, a resident of Sugarcreek Station, passed away at 12:10 A.M. Monday Jan. 2, 2022 after an extended illness.

Born July 29, 1954 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Lois Welms Stiller and the late Leo Stiller.

Susan was a graduate of Oil City High School and Clarion University.

She had worked before becoming disabled as a social worker.

Susan was of the Catholic Faith.

She enjoyed cats.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by 4 brothers and 4 sisters: Thomas Stiller & his wife Midge of Canton, OH, onald Stiller & his wife Brenda of Oil City, Darlene George and her fiancé Ed Lewis of Lisbon, OH, Steven Stiller & his wife Jan of Oil City, Robert Stiller and his wife Teresa of Meadville, Teresa Pierce and her husband Wayne of Butler, Joyce Rhodes & her husband Kevin of Oil City, Patricia Wiertel & her husband Jim of Elverson, PA.

Several nieces and nephews also survive.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral Services will be held for the family on Wednesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home, with Fr. Jonathan Schmolt, Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the venango county humane society.

