Trisha M. Potter, 53, of Sligo, PA, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at her home.

She was born on April 19, 1969 in Brookville, PA, the daughter of Glenn and Louise (Greenawalt) Terwint.

Trisha loved her dogs and visiting with her friends on the phone.

She enjoyed baking, gardening and attending church.

Her memory will be cherished by her loving husband, Tim L. Potter, whom she married on Aug. 15, 2011; her father, Glenn Terwint of Callensburg; her sons, Josh Terwint of Knox and Norman Davis Jr. and wife, Ashley of Rimersburg; and her grandchildren, Madelynn Davis and Mia Davis.

Trisha is also survived by her brothers, Ken Terwint of Callensburg, Shawn Terwint of Clarion and Jason Terwint of Clarion; and her sisters, Amy Kriebel and husband, Jack of Callensburg and April Iseler of Strattanville.

Trisha is preceded in death by her mother.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Trisha’s family please visit, www.bauerfuneral.com.

