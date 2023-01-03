Twilla Lorraine Snyder, of Dempseytown, R#1 Cooperstown, died on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Country Acres Personal Care Home in Titusville.

She was born on September 30, 1926 in Oakland Township, the daughter of the late Haven and Gladys (Brown) Prichard.

She graduated from the last graduating class of Oakland High School in 1943 and Oil City High School in 1944.

Twilla was married on August 30, 1947 to Richard G. Snyder who died in Arizona on February 9, 1989.

The couple lived in Oakland Township until October 1961 when they moved to Arizona for her health.

She lived in Arizona until March 27, 1993 then moved back to Dempseytown.

She worked for the Boy Scout Office in Oil City and Westwood Construction in Phoenix, AZ.

She and her husband managed apartments in Arizona as well.

Additionally, Twilla was the Financial Secretary for her church for twenty-five years.

She was a long-time member of Monte Vista Church of the Nazarene in Phoenix, AZ and attended Oakland United Methodist Church in Dempseytown.

Twilla is survived by two sister-in-laws, Mary Prichard of Oil City and Kathy Prichard of Franklin; as well as many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her husband and an infant daughter, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ralph Prichard and his wife Lois, Harold Prichard and Robert Prichard; and her stepfather, Harold Speer.

Internment will be at Bethel Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Bethel Community Christian Church, 2656 PA-417, Franklin, PA 16323 from 11am – 1pm.

A funeral service will be held at the church immediately following the visitation at 1 pm with Rev. Jerry Burns, of Bethel Community Christian Church, officiating.

Family suggests memorials be made to Bethel Community Christian Church, 2656 PA-417, Franklin, PA 16323 or Oakland United Methodist Church, 2656 Route 417, Franklin, PA 16323.

